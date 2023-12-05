St Andrew's Christmas Market in Harlestone on Saturday 9th December 2023

Join us in celebrating the magic of Christmas at St Andrew's Church, Harlestone, as we invite you to our festive Christmas market. Join us to meet local businesses showcasing their unique offerings, explore handcrafted treasures, indulge in seasonal treats and discover rich history of our iconic building.

Along with traditional stalls also including lucky dips and bric a brac, come and escape the high street and enjoy a delicious coffee and mince pie and feel the warmth of community spirit. There is no admission fee and we are open from 10am until 4pm. For more information see our Instagram or https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/16414/