SRP presents Rapunzel at The Deco
Wednesday 29 May 2.30 pm ends at 4:20 pmLet your hair down in an exciting adaptation of the popular fairy tale Rapunzel.Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
Scott Ritchie Productions proudly presents this fun tangled musical adventure. With a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant take on a classic and much loved story.
Packed with songs, dance routines and jokes a-plenty, there is something for everyone to love, so book your tickets now for this critically acclaimed family production.
With an exciting opportunity to meet the characters after the show, this is sure to be a hair-raising production that you don’t want to miss.