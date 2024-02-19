Spring Wedding Fair at Rushden Goods Shed this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you find yourself in the initial stages of wedding planning or meticulously crossing off the final checklist items, this fair is your exclusive ticket to a day filled with laughter, love, and boundless inspiration. As the venue transforms, it becomes the perfect setting for those beginning their journey to 'I do.’

Join us in connecting with a handpicked selection of over 25 of the region's finest wedding suppliers. From talented photographers capturing timeless moments to florists weaving enchanting arrangements, caterers crafting delectable delights, and stylists bringing your visions to life – these experts are here to turn your wedding dreams into a beautiful reality. This is your golden opportunity to meet the maestros who will sprinkle a touch of magic on your special day.

Every love story is as unique as the individuals writing it, and your wedding should be a true reflection of that uniqueness. Engage in bespoke conversations with industry professionals who are dedicated to guiding you, answering your queries, and ensuring that every detail of your big day is as extraordinary as your love. Join us on April 7th 2024, for a day where love takes centre stage, and your dream wedding journey begins.

Save the date – April 7th, 2024 – and join us at Rushden Goods Shed for a day filled with laughter, love, and limitless possibilities. Admission is free, but the memories made will be priceless.

Free Parking and The Goods Shed Bar will be open.