Spring is in the air with Easter gifts on offer at Watling Lodge’s Spring Open Week
Churchill Retirement Living is inviting Towcester locals to drop in and celebrate Spring during a special Open Week at Watling Lodge on Water Lane from Tuesday 26th to Saturday 30th March.
Between 11am and 3pm each day that week, visitors will receive a warm welcome in the development’s cosy Owners’ Lounge, where they can enjoy free refreshments and an opportunity to take a tour of the development. Those who take a tour will also get a free Easter gift from Churchill, as well as a chance to find out more about the independent, secure and low maintenance lifestyle that can be enjoyed by those who live there.
Bernadette Hennelly, Regional Marketing Manager for Churchill Retirement Living says: “We are excited to welcome everyone to our Spring Open Week at Watling Lodge in the days leading up to Easter. It’s a great opportunity for us to welcome the local community in to join us for some seasonal fun, and for visitors to see for themselves the brand new apartments and independent lifestyle on offer here.”