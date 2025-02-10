Spring arrives early at popular Northamptonshire farm park
Mini Meadows Farm, located near Welford in Northamptonshire, have welcomed a whole number of baby animals in time for their upcoming February Half Term event which runs from Saturday 15th February 15 to Sunday February 23.
Mini Meadows Farm has become a beloved destination for families across Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, offering a variety of engaging activities and animal encounters.
During the upcoming half term break, visitors can enjoy seeing the farm team bottle feed the lambs and visitors can interact with the new chicks as well as rabbits and guinea pigs.
“The arrival of the lambs and chicks is a magical time for our visitors, and this year we’ve welcomed our first new arrivals slightly earlier than in previous years. Personally, there is nothing better than seeing a child’s face light up as they see a baby chick for the first time or stroke a fluffy, cuddly lamb,” said Mini Meadows Farm owner, Ben Barraclough.
The family farm park which is home to animals including llamas, pigs, alpacas and chickens is currently in the process of adding a brand-new nature themed playground in addition their existing indoor play areas and lakeside play trail.