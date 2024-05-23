Sponsorship opportunities at The Lewis Foundation Charity Gala Ball 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brightspace Events and The Lewis Foundation are looking for sponsors to support the highly anticipated Charity Gala Ball that is set to take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at the exquisite Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire.

This prestigious event, hosted by the charity’s founders; Lorraine and Lee Lewis, promises an evening of celebration, entertainment, and fundraising in support of The Lewis Foundation's work to support patients undergoing treatment for cancer.

Last year's Gala Ball was an overwhelming success, raising an impressive £11,600 thanks to the generous support of attendees and sponsors. Building on this momentum, the Foundation has set an ambitious target of £20,000 for this year's event, with the aim of making an even greater impact in the 23 local hospitals that they work with.

To help them achieve their incredible target, a small number of local businesses have the opportunity to support the Gala Ball via a variety of different sponsorship packages.

Lorraine Lewis is the co-founder of The Lewis Foundation

Brightspace Events has sponsored the event by partnering with The Lewis Foundation to provide free expert advice and event management services in the lead-up to the Gala Ball which allows Lorraine and Lee to focus their efforts on the fundraising whilst guests can focus their efforts on enjoying a spectacular night!!

Lorraine and Lee are incredibly active in the local business community and will ensure that any corporate sponsors not only get the VIP treatment and the best tables on the night – but also are given significant promotion and exposure throughout the social and press interest in the event.

Alternatively, one of the highlights of the evening will be the silent auction, featuring an array of enticing prizes which they are hoping will be generously donated by businesses and individuals. This would then allow the Foundation to donate 100% of the auction proceeds directly to their charitable endeavors.

Whether it's a luxury getaway, unique experience, or exclusive service, every donation will help The Lewis Foundation to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis, inspired by personal experiences, founded The Lewis Foundation in April 2016 to provide support and comfort to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. What started as a small initiative has grown into a thriving organisation with nearly 50 volunteers and widespread community support. Today, The Lewis Foundation delivers over 2,000 gift packs to 17 hospitals in the Midlands every month, offering essential items and companionship to those in need.

For businesses interested in contributing auction prizes or individuals seeking to attend this remarkable event, please contact Lorraine Lewis at [email protected] or call 01604 245689.

We would also like to thank Richer View Media Production, Goldings Communications and The Sound Business, who have already committed to sponsoring the event.

Join The Lewis Foundation and Brightspace Events in their mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. Together, let us create a night to remember while supporting a cause that touches us all.