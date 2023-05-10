Sponsored Walk for Northampton's All Saints Church Choir: update from Michael Waterfield

They left Higham via the Green Way and then followed the old railway line into Stanwick Lakes. This was a slight deviation from the Nene Way which they rejoined later. This was worth it as on the way they saw some egrets near one of the lakes which they saw again on the river. They also saw another swan sitting on its eggs.

The way then led to Little Addington and back down to the river near the site of Ringstead Station and again at Woodford Mill.As will be seen from the picture the river was full and fast flowing at this point. They made a stop to see Woodford Church which has a tomb surmounted by carved wooden images of its occupants, a late 13th Century knght and his lady.From the churchyard there is a fine view of the River Nene and its valley across towards Ringstead and Raunds. After that as the weather grew warmer the path was a very pleasant one through fields by the river and then across several bridges across various arms of the Nene into Denford. The route was muddy in places after the last nights rain but they avoided a stoorm which broke soon after the walk ended.Lets hope that there are no floods for the next section of the walk.

Michael's walk is from All Saints Church, Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral. He left on Sunday 7th May and will arrive at Peterborough on Sunday 14th May. He is raising money for the Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton who are singing in Zaragoza Spain in July. If you would like to sponsor Michael,cheques can be sent to Michael Waterfield c/o All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's walk" on the back of the cheque. Alternatively use the "Just Giving" link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Zaragoza2023 . Most of the members of the choir are under 18.

The River Nene at Woodford Mill