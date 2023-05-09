Sponsored Walk for Northampton's All Saints Church Choir: update from Michael Waterfield

The second stage of Michael Waterfield's walk began at Earl's Barton on 8th May. Accopanied for that day by a friend called Alan he walked from there to Higham Ferrers. After the previous day of perfect weather for walking it was more cloudy but for the most part the rain held off

At Hardwater Mill there is a mini hydro electric generator taken power from the River Nene. The next highlight was Great Doddington where there were preparations for a scarecrow festival-the first scarecrow festival they saw was Henry VIII. The next was an image of the Rector of Great Doddington with some cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was in the churchyard and the Rector was there with some volunteers working in the churchyard. She was very interested in Michael's walk and the purpose of it. They made a stop in the church for a welcome cup of tea, where they met the occupant of Hardwater Mill who told them about their generator. They were told that there is regular coffee morning in the church. There were other scarecrows in the village, some still unveiled and all with a royal theme including one of the King and Queen with large playing cards on their fronts.

Michael (on the left) and Alan leaving Earl's Barton.

The walk then led back to the side of the River Nene and past the new Prison and a large field of solar panels to the Embankment at Wellingborough. From Wellingborough to higham the story oof the walk was swans,swans and more swans. Two were obviously sitting on eggs, one or two were trying to take off. Some were flying. They appear to fly easily sticking their long necks out straight in front of them but taking off is obviously an effort. A heron they also saw obviously finds this easier.

Michael's walk is from All Saints Church, Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral. He left on Sunday 7th May and will arrive at Peterborough on Sunday 14th May. He is raising money for the Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton who are singing in Zaragoza Spain in July. If you would like to sponsor Michael,cheques can be sent to Michael Waterfield c/o All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's walk" on the back of the cheque. Alternatively use the "Just Giving" link https://www.justgiving.com/allsaints-music. Most of the members of the choir are under 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad