Sponsored walk for Northampton's All Saints Church Choir ahead of trip to Spain

The choir of All Saints Church, right in the middle of Northampton is due to sing in Zaragoza, Spain in July. The choir are raising funds to supplement the money which the singers (mostly under the age 18) will pay towards the cost.

The contribution of one singer to the fund raising is a sponsored walk. He is Michael Waterfield. With one exception he is 40 years older than any of the others. He was 69 on 1st May. His walk starts from All Saints Church on 7th May after the main Sunday morning service and will end at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday 14th May before Evensong which will be a joint service sung by All Saints Choir, the Choir of Peterborough Cathedral and the choir of St Matthew’s Church, Northampton.

Anybody who would like to sponsor him can give through the “Northamptonshire Choral Foundation Friends of All Saints Music” Just Giving page or send a cheque payable to Friends of All Saints Music. Please write “Michael’s Walk” on the back of the cheque. Cheques should be sent to, Michael Waterfield, c/o All Saints Church, The Drapery,Northampton. NN1 1DF