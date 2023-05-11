Sponsored Walk for All Saints Church Choir in Northampton: Update on day four

The way from Denford to the Woolpack at Islip where he emerged onto the road was flat and after that the road climbed into Islip village where he stopped to visit the church.The path from Islip then descended to the river bank and Titchmarsh Nature Reserve where he took a break for a sandwich.Then after Aldwincle the path entered a spinney above the Nene with birdsong from mainly unseen birds,numerous buzzing insects cow parsley,hawthorn blossom and other flowers, dragonflies of a deep hue, a small blue butterfly and, towards the end two glimpses of Wadenhoe Church with its saddleback roofed tower, unusual for the East Midlands. On a tree next to the church was a bird of prey. It took off and circled overhead giving a long shrill and circling call.

Michael made a stop at the Kings Head for a very welcome and very good beer (brewed at Barnwell.) He sat on the terrace to drink it observing the clouds passing by, some of which were now very black. The Landlord had warned him to take care as thunder was forecast. He decided after a few minutes he could start the walk without getting wet but after crossing the river by Wadenhoe Mill he decided to make a short detour through the small village of Thorpe Achurch to avoid a wood and to cut the chances of being in a wood in a thunder storm.In fact the weather held off until he reached Barnwell.The last part of the walk for the day was through very open country with sweeping vistas before reaching the main village street of Barnwell which has a stream running through the middle of itMichael's walk is from All Saints Church, Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral. He left on Sunday 7th May and will arrive at Peterborough on Sunday 14th May. He is raising money for the Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton who are singing in Zaragoza Spain in July. If you would like to sponsor Michael,cheques can be sent to Michael Waterfield c/o All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's walk" on the back of the cheque. Alternatively use the "Just Giving" link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Zaragoza2023 . Most of the members of the choir are under 18.