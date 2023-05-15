The stage began at Warmington Church which has an unusual war memorial in that names of the men from the village killed in the First World War are listed by the year they were killed . There were none in 1914 but a number in 1915, more in 1916, the largest number in 1917 and then fewer in 1918. The list for the Second World War was not split between the years but the list for the whole war was shorter than the list for each of those for 1915 to 1918.

Inside the church is a list of the rectors which says that a rector was appointed to the living in 1656 when Oliver Cromwell was Lord Protector. This didn’t often happen and the Lord Protector himself was the patron who at that time appointed a rector, which is rarer still. Apparently on the Restoration he submitted to the authority of King Charles II, was ordained as a priest of the Church of England, which he hadn’t been before, and was allowed to retain his position as vicar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route crossed over the river and almost immediately there was a diversion from the path shown on the map, as there was field separated off for digging for gravel and a digger across the other side of it was making a start on the excavations

Michael and Barbara at Warmington Church

The next village was Fotheringhay . The way in was past the castle mound of Fotheringhay Castle, where a king (Richard III) was born and a queen (Mary Queen of Scots) was imprisoned and executed. After a visit to Fotheringhay Church as Michael and Barbara walked up the village street it began to rain and it rained all the way to Nassington. A detour was required from part of the route as the way ahead was across the middle of a very large field sown with corn and beans with no discernible path left. That would have been an unpleasant walk in the rain. Fortunately there was an alternative route of a footpath down one side of the field and a long walk down the road.

After a drink at the Queen’s Head at Nassington the rain stopped. the walk was now by the river, through Yarwell, and then on a path through fields to Wansford. A group of geese was seen sitting or rootling about in the middle of one field. In the last field before Wansford there some foals and the stone bridge over the Nene was seen to advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now just two sections of walking to go. They are on Saturday and a short section on Sunday before Evensong at Peterborough Cathedral, sung by the choirs of All Saints Church, Northampton, St Matthew's Church Northampton and Peterborough Cathedral

Michael's walk is from All Saints Church, Northampton to Peterborough Cathedral. He left on Sunday 7th May and will arrive at Peterborough on Sunday 14th May. He is raising money for the Choir of All Saints Church, Northampton who are singing in Zaragoza Spain in July. If you would like to sponsor Michael,cheques can be sent to Michael Waterfield c/o All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's walk" on the back of the cheque. Alternatively use the "Just Giving" link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Zaragoza2023 . Most of the members of the choir are under 18.