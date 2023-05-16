Sponsored walk for All Saints Church Choir in Northampton and a joint service in Peterborough Cathedral

Regaining the left bank of the Nene, the path ran along the bank of the river. There was a Canada goose climbing the hill from the river to a fairway on the Thorpe Wood Golf Course. Then there narrow boats moored on the other bank and the Peterborough Yacht Club, but no yachts could be seen, but there were motor cabin cruisers chalets. An unkind person might call them huts or shacks but they were better than that. On this Sunday morning there were people pottering about or just sitting. There must be a sizeable proportion of the population who do not go in for energetic open activities but like relaxing in the open air in rural or semi-rural places on a veranda with a cup of tea or coffee or a glass of wine. Then there was a Nene Valley train going towards Peterborough but it was a diesel railcar of two carriages of type only recently retired from the National Railway.

He took a break to watch a narrow boat going upstream through Orton Lock – a boat going through a lock is always interesting. He then crossed the river to take a look at Orton Mere Station. Just as he was leaving there the diesel train came back in the opposite direction. Back on the left bank there was a bridge over a side channel which had either been demolished or collapsed requiring a diversion past the east end of the straight rowing course. The way back to the river was down a rather boggy path.

Even thogh the centre of the city was getting close, the bird song intensified. The trees mostly willows) were thick and little of the city could be seen until the main railway beridges over the river were reached and a path to the left led into Bridge Street.

Michael crosses the line to finish the walk

Once he had gone through the main gate about 2.15 into the Cathedral Close he was met by the choir of All Saints holding out a finishing tape, and photographs were taken.

A rehearsal for Evensong then followed with the combined choirs of All Saints Northampton, Saint Matthew’s Northampton and Peterborough Cathedral.

The service took place at 3.30 and the choirs were conducted by Tansy Castledine of the Cathedral and Jem Lowther of All Saints. The music included Locus Iste by Bruckner and the Evening Canticles by CV Stanford in C and the anthem was his Te Deum. Miss Castledine skilfully manipulated the tempo in the Magnificat, slowing down and speeding up seemingly at will to great effect and all of the music was sung with enthusiasm and together by a choir of three parts who had sung together only for a very short time.