Thursday 15 May 2025 1:30 pm - ends at 3:45 pmLive on stage SPIRIT OF THE BLITZ VE Day 80th Anniversary SpecialWe open the 1940s songbook for a tribute to the legendary stars who kept us smiling through our darkest days.

Spirit Of The Blitz recaptures the tenacious optimism of war-torn Britain on the long road towards peace.

Sing along to swinging hits like: Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bless ‘Em All, Leaning On A Lamp-Post, and of course, We’ll Meet Again.

Starring Andy Eastwood, Maggie O’Hara and Steve Barclay, this feel-good show recreates all your forties favourites, including Vera Lynn, George Formby, Max Miller, Arthur Askey, Anne Shelton and Gracie Fields. A truly heartwarming afternoon of live music and laughter.

For those who remember the 40s, the show is a trip down memory lane; for those who don’t, it’s a Sentimental Journey back through time to the glorious melodies and good clean comedy that accompanied a dogged nation’s battle for survival. Remember a generation of loved ones in the uplifting style that most reflects their resilient spirit.

This unmissable performance is devised and produced by Andy Eastwood, with musical direction by Matthew Bason.

Book your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or

Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm