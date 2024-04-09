Someone Like You - Adele at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook is an outstanding live concert performance featuring stunning vocals, a super-talented band and an incredible repertoire of all your favourite Adele hits – including songs from the brand-new album ’30.’

Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, the outstanding Katie Markham leads this world-class show - from powerhouse vocal performances to intimate acoustic songs.