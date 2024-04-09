Someone Like You - Adele at The Old Savoy in Northampton
Sat 15 Mar 2025 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmTickets £16 Under 18's & £24.50 AdultsBook your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturdays 10am - 2pm
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook is an outstanding live concert performance featuring stunning vocals, a super-talented band and an incredible repertoire of all your favourite Adele hits – including songs from the brand-new album ’30.’
Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, the outstanding Katie Markham leads this world-class show - from powerhouse vocal performances to intimate acoustic songs.
Prepare to fall in love again with songs such as Make You Feel My Love, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, Skyfall, ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Oh My God’ and many more!