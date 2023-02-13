Smash hit 2.22 - A Ghost Story will embark on a UK tour coming to Northampton in January 2024

Producer Runaway Entertainment has announced that the critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, from this autumn, coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Friday 5 to Saturday 13 January 2024, with tickets going on-sale in March.

The UK tour is announced following the play’s opening at the Lyric Theatre last week. This is the fourth transfer and fifth West End season for the show. Going from strength to strength, the Lyric is the biggest house the production has played in to date and the tour will bring the buzz, chills and excitement to audiences all over the UK.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

2:22 A Ghost Story going out on tour

Danny Robins said: ‘Over the last year I have had so many people asking me on social media when we are going to bring 2:22 out on tour. That moment has finally arrived. We are beyond excited to be taking the show around the UK. It's a play that will make you laugh, scream, cry, think and jump out of your seat - a proper spooky night out - and it's coming to a town near you!!! Do you dare come and watch? We can't wait to see you!’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“There’s something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

The production began its life last summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022) the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip GIll, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly. In late September Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll took over.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting is by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.