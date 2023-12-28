Smash hit 2:22 A Ghost Story comes to Northampton in January with a brand new cast

Danny Robins’ critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story starts the second leg of its extensive UK-wide tour at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Friday 5 to Saturday 13 January 2024.

A brand new cast will open the next part of the 2:22 tour in Northampton in the New Year, playing at Royal & Derngate from 5 to 13 January. Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra) will play Lauren, Jay McGuiness (The Wanted, BIG! The Musical, Rip It Up) will play Ben, Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) will play Jenny and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife, Casualty) will play Sam. This cast will perform in venues across the UK until 1 June 2024.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist. Directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Fiona Wade, George Rainsford and Vera Chok in rehearsal for 2:22. Photo by Johan Persson

“There’s something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time."

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

Danny Robins said: “I continue to be blown away by the success of this play. It demonstrates a huge appetite and curiosity for all things paranormal. This fabulous 7th cast for the 2024 leg of the tour will bring their own energy to these characters, telling the story anew for audiences across the UK. It's always exciting to see the play come to life again in this way. It's such a fun night out, and if chills give you thrills you're in for a treat.”

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It transferred to the Gielgud Theatre, then the Criterion for two seasons, and finally the Lyric Theatre, with star casts including James Buckley, Giovanna Fletcher, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Cheryl, Scott Karim, Ricky Champ and Jaime Winstone, to name but a few, and set off on its UK tour in Autumn 2023 with Joe Absolom, Charlene Boyd, Nathaniel Curtis and Louisa Lytton in the cast.

Jay McGuinness (who will play Ben) said: ‘I went to see the play in London with Cheryl, Jake, Louise, and Scott, and immediately it was something I wanted to be a part of. Can’t wait to get stuck into this role and spend some time spooking theatres all around the UK!’

Fiona Wade (who will play Jenny) said: I am so excited to be joining the cast of 2.22 A Ghost Story. Being a part of this thrilling and brilliant play is an absolute dream. I've been a huge fan of Danny Robins for a while now so this is a part and an opportunity I cannot wait to get started on. I feel blessed and honoured to be joining such an amazing team!

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting is by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Tickets for 2.22 A Ghost Story’s Northampton run available to book by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online on Royal & Derngate’s website www.royalanderngate.co.uk. Age recommendation for this production is 12 and upwards.