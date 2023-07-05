News you can trust since 1931
Smart Manufacturing Lunch Seminar at Pedigree Farm in Althorp, Northamptonshire

We're opening our doors to discuss modern manufacturing!Source expert advice. Share solutions. Solve common problems to key industry challenges. See working examples of ERP system solutions for Manufacturing. Free parking, food and refreshments.
By Cassandra CampbellContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

Manufacturing MD, IT, Ops and Finance Directors and Managers: Join us for lunch with like-minded professionals.

Hosts:

Paradise Computing: ERP for Manufacturing, Cloud & IT Services, Software Development & Training

Guest speakers:

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC): This independent Research and Technology Organisation (RTO) bridges the gap between academia and industry. David Myers and Kieran Mara will be talking about operational efficiency: Find out what the MTC do, funding opportunities and how their projects can benefit your manufacturing company.

Hawsons: Manufacturing and Engineering Accountants in Northampton specialising in Audits, R&D & Tax Planning. Hawsons Partner, Will Amos, will be giving us the inside scoop on a range of technical and strategic matters.

Glad Insurance Solutions: Glen Thomason will be sharing insights into cyber security insurance and managing business interruption risk, and how this should be developed as part of your Manufacturing Materials & Resource Planning.

Partners:

Sage UK: Run a smarter, faster, more connected business with Sage 200 ERP

Microsoft: Trusted Azure cloud hosting for a seamless hybrid operation

Ingram Micro Cloud: Helping companies compete & scale in the digital economy

Sicon: Designers of specialist software applications for Manufacturing, Warehousing & Distribution

Draycir: Award-winning UK software developers of document management and credit control software for Sage and Microsoft

