Smart Manufacturing Lunch Seminar at Pedigree Farm in Althorp, Northamptonshire
Manufacturing MD, IT, Ops and Finance Directors and Managers: Join us for lunch with like-minded professionals.
Hosts:
Guest speakers:
The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC): This independent Research and Technology Organisation (RTO) bridges the gap between academia and industry. David Myers and Kieran Mara will be talking about operational efficiency: Find out what the MTC do, funding opportunities and how their projects can benefit your manufacturing company.
Hawsons: Manufacturing and Engineering Accountants in Northampton specialising in Audits, R&D & Tax Planning. Hawsons Partner, Will Amos, will be giving us the inside scoop on a range of technical and strategic matters.
Glad Insurance Solutions: Glen Thomason will be sharing insights into cyber security insurance and managing business interruption risk, and how this should be developed as part of your Manufacturing Materials & Resource Planning.
Partners:
Sage UK: Run a smarter, faster, more connected business with Sage 200 ERP
Microsoft: Trusted Azure cloud hosting for a seamless hybrid operation
Ingram Micro Cloud: Helping companies compete & scale in the digital economy
Sicon: Designers of specialist software applications for Manufacturing, Warehousing & Distribution
Draycir: Award-winning UK software developers of document management and credit control software for Sage and Microsoft