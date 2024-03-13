Smack the Pony star Fiona Allen is On The Run to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"On The Run" promises an evening filled with laughter as Fiona shares her warm, engaging, and hilarous take on family, marriage, encounters with sex robots, the world of passive-aggressive school Mums, and the absurdity of supermarket dress codes.

Born with an adventurous spirit, Fiona's journey from her hometown of Bury to the vibrant lights of Manchester and beyond has been nothing short of extraordinary. As the star and co-writer of the Emmy and Bafta award-winning TV series "Smack The Pony," Fiona's now turned her hand to stand-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show delves into Fiona's experiences as a working Mum, offering a relatable and humorous take on the challenges of balancing family life, parenting theories, and encounters with the ever-elusive parking spot in town.

Fiona Allen

Why stand-up over yoga or the gym? Fiona explains with her trademark wit. As she takes the stage at Northampton Royal & Derngate, expect a journey through motorway services, parking spot troubles, and the random thoughts that come with life on the road.

Fiona's unique perspective on life, relationships, and the pursuit of personal hobbies promises to captivate the Northampton audience. With her extensive screen career, including appearances in "Dalziel & Pascoe," "Coronation Street," "Mock The Week," and more, Fiona Allen brings a wealth of experience and comedic brilliance to the stage.