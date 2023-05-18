Sleeping Beauty October 24th 2023 3pm

Sleeping Beauty

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/sleeping-beauty/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005 Let’s All Dance is delighted to return with this much-loved ballet for the whole family. Dazzling dancers, Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score and gorgeous costumes bring this glittering classical ballet to life.

A good fairy turned evil by jealousy casts a bad spell on a young princess. But an act of pure love will undo her magic, restoring her heart and bringing peace and harmony to the whole kingdom.

From the company who brought you Alice in Wonderland, The Nutcracker, The Ugly Duckling and many more, this shortened classic introduces children to the wonder and magic of live dance. Character and narrative led stories engage boys and girls from start to finish and are loved by all ages.

Photo opportunity with the dancers on stage after every show!

Suitable for: perfect for the whole family, especially 2-14 year olds

Running time: 50 minutes

A superb introduction to ballet. It was my little girl’s 5th birthday and it was the perfect way to celebrate and with a chance to meet and get a photo with the dancers.

Absolutely loved it!!

An absolutely beautiful and magical performance.

Delightful enchanting ballet.

Lovely!

Perfect.

This is the third Let’s All Dance show we’ve been to and our favourite so far!

We loved it!

What a beautiful introduction to ballet for young children! My daughter was enthralled from start to finish and then begged us to take her to see Alice in Wonderland in February!

Wonderful ballet productions for younger children. It makes the art form accessible in it’s scale and duration. So happy they return to the Marlowe regularly with new productions, my daughters love it.