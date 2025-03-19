Sky Full of Stars comes to Northampton

Sky Full of Stars

Saturday 24 January 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:40 pm Sky Full of Stars A Tribute to Coldplay. Please note due to the nature of this show there is a strong possibility that people may stand up and dance around you and in front of you

Get ready for an electrifying night of music and fun at Sky Full of Stars, the ultimate tribute to Coldplay! Join us for an unforgettable evening that captures the exhilarating essence of one of the world's most iconic bands!

This isn’t just a concert; it’s a vibrant celebration! Whether you’re a long-time Coldplay enthusiast or just looking to have a fantastic night out, this concert celebration promises a whirlwind of fun, laughter, and unforgettable moments. With dazzling performances, stunning visuals, and a spectacular atmosphere, bringing to life Coldplay’s greatest hits. From the anthemic "Viva La Vida" to the uplifting "Sky Full of Stars." Plus all the amazing hits you know and love including “Clocks”, “Yellow” “Paradise” and of course, “Hymn for the Weekend”.

So rally your friends, put on your brightest attire, and grab your tickets now and join us for Sky Full of Stars — Make this a night to remember, where the music is magical, the memories are priceless, and the night is destined to be unforgettable!

Tickets from £31 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm