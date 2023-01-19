If you are 18 or older with a mental health need, a brain injury or a special educational need then this is the event for you.

A Skills and Education Day is taking place at Workbridge on Bedford Road on Wednesday, January 25, 2.30pm - 6.30pm.

The free open day has been created to showcase all the different services which are available across the county to people who are about to turn 18 or older who may have additional needs.

This is an opportunity for people to come along and find out how they may be able to learn new skills, gain qualifications or socialise with like-minded people.

The event is taking place on:

Wednesday, January 25 from 230pm-830pm at Workbridge (next to the Daily Bread),Old Laundry Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7AD.