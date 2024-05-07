Six-a-side football tournament in aid of mental health services
We are running a six-a-side tournament in memory of Alex Nimmo, who lost his life to suicide aged 27.
We will be running a six-a-side tournament on the 25th of may. At Market Harborough football club. All refs are FA qualified, there will be a bar and food truck open. We are hoping for 20-24 teams to register. All levels welcome.
All money raised will be put to creating a foundation in Alex's name, which will support ongoing therapy to local and surrounding areas for people who are struggling with their mental health and will help remove the timeframe in which they can get help from the NHS.
Please send a registration form for anyone looking to join us on what will be a fantastic day of footie.
Drop us an email at [email protected] for a registration form.