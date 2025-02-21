Sit with some of the country’s top female film professionals and celebrate women in film

By Becky Carrier
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 13:04 BST
Following last year’s resounding success - including sold out screenings and highly engaged audiences during filmmaker Q&As - the Northampton Film Festival will once again be celebrating International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March at Delapre Abbey, with the screening of powerful films that celebrate women in front and behind the camera. The day will also include a ‘People Library’ where anyone interested in filmmaking or TV can have a one-on-one sit down with women working in the industry to ask questions, gain insight and make connections.

According to Becky Carrier, the festival’s director: “Our women in film event isn’t targeted only at women – it’s for anyone who wants to join us in celebrating women filmmakers and women’s stories. Likewise, the People Library provides everyone, regardless of gender or experience, with a rare opportunity to sit down with incredible women working across the industry. So whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, a film lover, or just curious about the magic behind the scenes, you should book your ticket and come and join us.”

The celebration of women in film, forms a major part of the 9-day festival, which runs from 7 - 15 March and provides several opportunities for film and TV enthusiasts to network and watch films from Northants and across the UK, that give a nod to rebels, revolutionaries, misfits, mavericks, creatives and changemakers.

The festival’s full range of networking opportunities include:

● The Opening Gala + prosecco - Fri 7 March, 6.30pm at Delapre Abbey

● The People Library - Sat 8 March, 1.30pm at Delapre Abbey

● Film Networking and screenings - Mon 10 March, 6.00pm, Creative Hub, University of Northampton

● The Awards ceremony (16yrs+) - Sat 15 March, 6.30pm at Northampton Guildhall

The industry professionals at the People Library will include:

Blair Barnette, a London-based production designer with a passion for sustainable design. A BAFTA and Television Academy member, she has worked on major films, TV, and commercials with directors like Lynn Ramsey and Jim Sheridan.

Rowan Bray, Managing Director at Clear Cut Group, leading one of the UK’s top post-production teams and with a career spanning from Channel 4’s early days to heading major post production houses.

Simisolaoluwa Akande, a Northants multi-award-winning filmmaker, passionate about Black storytelling, whose documentary ‘The Archive: Queer Nigerians’ won Best Short at BFI London Film Festival 2023.

Mandy Jennings, a local animator with over 20 years experience across hand-drawn, stop-motion, and digital 2D/3D. She has worked on Horrible Histories, Mr Bean, Moshi Monsters, and numerous TV projects for BBC, CBeebies, and Channel 4.

For the full festival schedule visit: northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome

You can also follow: @NNFilmFestival on Instagram or X, or Northampton Film Festival UK on Facebook

To join the NFF mailing list, visit: www.northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk

Production Designer Blair Barnette will be there to answer your questions about the art department in Film

1. Contributed

Production Designer Blair Barnette will be there to answer your questions about the art department in Film Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Post Production guru Rowan Bray will be on hand to talk about editing and more

2. Contributed

Post Production guru Rowan Bray will be on hand to talk about editing and more Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Local Writer Director Simisolaoluwa Akande will be in the Women in Film People Library

3. Contributed

Local Writer Director Simisolaoluwa Akande will be in the Women in Film People Library Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
NFF 2025 is the 4th edition of the festival kicking off on 7 March

4. Contributed

NFF 2025 is the 4th edition of the festival kicking off on 7 March Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
