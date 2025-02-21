Sit with some of the country’s top female film professionals and celebrate women in film

According to Becky Carrier, the festival’s director: “Our women in film event isn’t targeted only at women – it’s for anyone who wants to join us in celebrating women filmmakers and women’s stories. Likewise, the People Library provides everyone, regardless of gender or experience, with a rare opportunity to sit down with incredible women working across the industry. So whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, a film lover, or just curious about the magic behind the scenes, you should book your ticket and come and join us.”

The celebration of women in film, forms a major part of the 9-day festival, which runs from 7 - 15 March and provides several opportunities for film and TV enthusiasts to network and watch films from Northants and across the UK, that give a nod to rebels, revolutionaries, misfits, mavericks, creatives and changemakers.

The festival’s full range of networking opportunities include:

● The Opening Gala + prosecco - Fri 7 March, 6.30pm at Delapre Abbey

● The People Library - Sat 8 March, 1.30pm at Delapre Abbey

● Film Networking and screenings - Mon 10 March, 6.00pm, Creative Hub, University of Northampton

● The Awards ceremony (16yrs+) - Sat 15 March, 6.30pm at Northampton Guildhall

The industry professionals at the People Library will include:

Blair Barnette, a London-based production designer with a passion for sustainable design. A BAFTA and Television Academy member, she has worked on major films, TV, and commercials with directors like Lynn Ramsey and Jim Sheridan.

Rowan Bray, Managing Director at Clear Cut Group, leading one of the UK’s top post-production teams and with a career spanning from Channel 4’s early days to heading major post production houses.

Simisolaoluwa Akande, a Northants multi-award-winning filmmaker, passionate about Black storytelling, whose documentary ‘The Archive: Queer Nigerians’ won Best Short at BFI London Film Festival 2023.

Mandy Jennings, a local animator with over 20 years experience across hand-drawn, stop-motion, and digital 2D/3D. She has worked on Horrible Histories, Mr Bean, Moshi Monsters, and numerous TV projects for BBC, CBeebies, and Channel 4.

For the full festival schedule visit: northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome

@NNFilmFestival on Instagram or X, or Northampton Film Festival UK on Facebook

www.northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk

