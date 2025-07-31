Sip & Paint: The Makeup Masterclass Edition comes to Northampton

I’m hosting a beauty event in Northampton this September that I think your readers would love to hear about — Sip & Paint: The Makeup Masterclass Edition.

Taking place on Friday 12th September at 7PM at the gorgeous Genevieve’s Café, this event puts a fun twist on the classic sip and paint. Instead of painting on a canvas, guests will be guided through a full makeup look with me, step-by-step, while enjoying cocktails, great food, and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

As a full-time bridal makeup artist working with over 60 brides a year, I’ve met so many women who want to feel more confident with makeup but don’t know where to start. After my first masterclass sold out in June, I knew I wanted to create more of these experiences — where women can come together, learn new skills, and have a great night out.

I’m really excited to be partnering with Charlotte Tilbury for this one. Their team will be joining us on the night to offer product advice and help guests create their own personalised wishlists. Attendees will also get the chance to try out a full range of products and shop their favourites afterwards at the new Charlotte Tilbury counter at Rushden Lakes.

Tickets are £60 + £4.20 booking fee and include:

A welcome drink

Delicious small plates

A luxury goodie bag

A live makeup demo and hands-on guidance throughout