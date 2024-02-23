Sip n Paint in Northampton : Anchors Away !
Get ready to unleash your inner artist at the upcoming Sip 'n Paint event hosted at Collingtree Pub on March 20th at 6pm! This exciting event promises an evening of creativity, relaxation, and fun as attendees sip on delightful beverages and let their artistic talents shine.
Located in the heart of Northampton, Collingtree Pub(Butts Rd, East Hunsbury, Northampton NN4 0UE )provides the perfect backdrop for a night of artistic expression. Whether you're a seasoned painter or a beginner, this event is open to all skill levels. With a complimentary drink included with admission, attendees can relax and unwind while letting their creativity flow.
But that's not all – attendees will also have the chance to participate in an exciting giveaway on the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded to lucky winners, adding an extra element of excitement to the evening.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to sip, paint, and unwind in the company of fellow art enthusiasts. Click here to book tickets or check our Facebook Page for more details and events . Mark your calendars for March 20th at 6pm and join us at Collingtree Pub for a memorable night of creativity and fun. Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure yours in advance. We can't wait to see you there!