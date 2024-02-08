Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award winning Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC), well known for its commitment to performing varied and uplifting songs, will be singing shoulder to shoulder with Taunton Deane Male Voice Choir (TDMVC) in a joint concert at Christchurch, Northampton NN1 5LL on Saturday 23rd March starting at 7pm.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available from Ticketsource.co.uk/NMVC or Phil Temple on 07806 846282. Adults - £10; concessions and under 16 - £5; under 11 free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choirs will be led by Musical Directors, Stephen Bell (NMVC) and Nick Thomas (TDMVC).

Taunton Deane MVC has sung in many beautiful locations in and around the West Country as well as further afield both at home and abroad. The choir is a regular supporter of the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival and has also taken part in the ‘Festival of Brass and Voices’ at the Royal Albert Hall and, last year, the Cork Choral Festival.

NMVC Chairman, Mark York says ‘We are always happy to welcome another, well-travelled and experienced male voice choir and Taunton Deane are certainly that! We have a great combined history, Taunton Dean having been established in 1946 and Northampton Male Voice Choir having been formed in the very the same year (known then as ‘Northampton Men’s Own Male Voice Choir’). There is certainly something for both choirs to celebrate and enjoy with over 150 years combined history!’

Taunton Deane MVC website https://www.tauntondeanemvc.com

