Sing The Musicals at The Old Savoy in Northampton
Saturday 15 February 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmDIRECT FROM LONDON’S WEST END The first national tour of the greatest musicals of all time performed by a sensational live band and character singers, giant screen with Sing along lyrics make this the must see show of 2024/25
MAMMA MIA, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, PHANTOM, ROCKY HORROR, MARY POPPINS, OLIVER, WE WILL ROCK YOU and many more
***** ‘Best Night Ever ‘ – What’s On
***** ‘Electrifying ‘ - Time Out
***** ‘ Every Musical Theatre Fans Dream Come True ‘ – Musical Theatre Live
***** ‘ Never Experienced Anything Like This Before ‘ – West End Wilma
Get your tickets now £27.50 per person www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.