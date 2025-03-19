Sing The Musicals at The Old Savoy

Sing The Musicals

Saturday 14 March 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm DIRECT FROM LONDON’S WEST END The first national tour of the greatest musicals of all time performed by a sensational live band and character singers, giant screen with Sing along lyrics make this the must see show of 2025/26

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAMMA MIA, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, PHANTOM, ROCKY HORROR, MARY POPPINS, OLIVER, WE WILL ROCK YOUand many more

***** ‘Best Night Ever ‘ – What’s On

***** ‘Electrifying ‘ - Time Out

***** ‘ Every Musical Theatre Fans Dream Come True ‘ – Musical Theatre Live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***** ‘ Never Experienced Anything Like This Before ‘ – West End Wilma

Please note due to the nature of this show there is a strong possibility that people may stand up and dance around you and in front of you.

Tickets:- £28.50 per person

Book Tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 2pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm