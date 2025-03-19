Sing The Musicals at The Old Savoy

Saturday 14 March 2026 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm DIRECT FROM LONDON’S WEST END The first national tour of the greatest musicals of all time performed by a sensational live band and character singers, giant screen with Sing along lyrics make this the must see show of 2025/26

MAMMA MIA, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, PHANTOM, ROCKY HORROR, MARY POPPINS, OLIVER, WE WILL ROCK YOUand many more

***** ‘Best Night Ever ‘ – What’s On

***** ‘Electrifying ‘ - Time Out

***** ‘ Every Musical Theatre Fans Dream Come True ‘ – Musical Theatre Live

***** ‘ Never Experienced Anything Like This Before ‘ – West End Wilma

Please note due to the nature of this show there is a strong possibility that people may stand up and dance around you and in front of you.

Tickets:- £28.50 per person

Book Tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 2pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

