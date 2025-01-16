Sing and Sign returns to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a short maternity leave, classes for the popular Sing and Sign are returning to Wootton Community Centre in Northampton. Now in it’s fourth year, the local baby and toddler franchise, uses simple keyword signing with fun musical activities to support communication development before speech.

Sing and Sign, was developed with speech and language therapists, has been supporting babies and toddlers across the UK since 2001. It is the original British baby class which solely focuses on using a form of signing, to promote communication development. Babies and Toddlers also meet Jessie Cat, Sing and Sign's favourite friend - they adore her.

Starting from Tuesday 21st January, a 10 week course for little ones between 6-14 months begins at Wootton Community Centre, with a 0-6 month class planned to begin in March.

Tan, the owner of Sing and Sign - Towcester, Daventry & Northampton, started using the signing principles with her own baby during the 2020 lockdown, and loved how the basic gestures allowed her little one to communicate before speech. So much so, she went on to set up her own franchise to spread the joy of these specialised programmes. 'It's been amazing to support hundreds of little ones over the last four years. Even more so, when they start in Babes classes (for 0-6 month olds), and stay until they are around 30 months or confidently chatting away! It's so lovely to see them develop from tiny little babes to happy, independent toddlers'.

Fun at Sing and Sign with Jessie Cat

More classes for little ones between 0-30 months run at Cedar Grove Clinic in Daventry on Tuesdays, and at Pattishall Parish Hall on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Courses and trial sessions can be booked online at www.singandsign.co.uk

Or for more information, please contact [email protected]