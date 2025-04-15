Sing and Sign classes support early years communication

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sing and Sign classes are back for another term at the Wootton Community Centre in Northampton. These gentle parent and baby classes support early communication development, using fun musical activities, songs, and by introducing the basics of simple keyword signing.

The classes were originally developed by Sasha Felix after her daughter, Francesca, had a form of speech delay. With the help of speech and language therapists, and keyword signing, Francesca’s communication blossomed! Sasha combined her love of music and work with Speech and Language therapists - and ‘Sing and Sign’ was born!

The classes are beneficial to all babies and toddlers, and their grown ups in helping to promote early speech and language development.

Your local franchise is run by Tan, who loves running the classes.

Fun at Sing and Sign - Photo Credit: Miranda Walton Photography

‘It is an absolute pleasure to help parents and carers who want to support their little ones to communicate. If you come to class, we hope to teach you in a fun, easy way to be able to use signs at home to support daily life. Your little one will enjoy the music, games and meeting our favourite friend Jessie Cat!

Last term we said goodbyes to little ones who joined as young as weeks olds, and have left us confident, happy, chatty toddlers!’

Classes at Wootton Community Centre are for little ones up to 14 months, running on Tuesdays during term time, for 10 weeks. A 0-6 month old class runs at 12.45pm, and a 6-14 month class at 2pm.

Courses including a toddler course run at Pattishall Parish Hall, near Towcester, and the Cedar Grove Clinic, in Daventry. Trial sessions are now available to book.

To book go to www.singandsign.co.uk, search for ‘Sing and Sign - Towcester, Daventry and Northampton, or email [email protected].