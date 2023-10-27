Silverstone’s immersive trackside hotel and 'lifestyle destination' set to open next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silverstone’s immersive trackside hotel and recreation experience is set to open in spring next year.

Escapade Silverstone is set to redefine experiential living, taking inspiration from the home of British motorsport’s.

The 60 contemporary spaces and heart-of-the-action clubhouse, offer a rare opportunity for racing enthusiasts, culinary connoisseurs, adventure seekers, families and corporate pioneers to wake up trackside and immerse themselves in this high-octane world.

Escapade Silverstone general manager, Stephen Nash, a motorsport enthusiast who has worked with five-star hotels and private members clubs said: “Silverstone now offers best-in-class accommodation and hospitality that connects guests with the action on and off of the race circuit, from motorsport events to track days, year-round.”

Escapade Silverstone’s 60 new residences and clubhouse sit in a privileged position on the legendary racing circuit.

Jenson Button, F1 World Champion was impressed when he visited the site and said: “This is probably the best place in the world to watch a Formula 1 car."

The clubhouse’s ground floor offers a driver-focused gym, a 15-metre swimming pool, sauna and treatment rooms where every aspect of the experience is dedicated to maximising guests’ potential. When guests climb the stairway, they are greeted with sweeping floor-to ceiling views of the track through windows angled to prevent glare and maximise viewing integrity. The first floor offers a restaurant, bar, private dining room and a roof terrace with sightlines stretching across the Silverstone estate.

The restaurant will become a foodie destination, led by renowned head chef Adam Bateman. It will offer food and drink with 'British spirit' and global influence ranging from abundant breakfasts to satisfying nightcaps. Reflecting the Escapade community, the menu is internationally minded, well-travelled and culturally savvy. The private dining room will also provide a space for special occasions and the open-air roof terrace will offer unbeatable, above-the-track views during the light summer months.

Mer Nash added: “The clubhouse provides guests, drivers and their teams with the chance to come off of the track, power down and connect with like-minded individuals. The space celebrates Silverstone's rich heritage and elevates its innovative future.”