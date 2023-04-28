Silverstone Museum is at Silverstone Circuit.

Iconic cars and bikes will be on display every month at the Silverstone Museum with the announcement of an exciting new classic car and bike meet.

Marvellous machines and two wheeled wonders will be showcased at the new regular Silverstone Museum Classic Car and Bike Meet taking place on Wednesday, May 10 from 5pm – 9pm.

All tickets to attend the Silverstone Museum Classic Car and Bike Meet must be booked and pre-purchased in advance with prices at £8.50 for cars and £4 for bikes with all makes and models welcome.

Classic bikes will be on show.

For more information or to book tickets please visit https://bookings.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/selection/service?productId=101907866680