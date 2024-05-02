Silverstone Museum announces arrival of iconic Indy 500 Exhibition
Announcing its prestigious partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Silverstone Museum is launching its unique exhibition, The Indy 500: A British Success Story, which opens from May 1st. In a world exclusive, racing fans will be able to see Nigel Mansell’s 1992 F1 World Championship winning Williams FW14B car on display alongside his 1993 IndyCar World Series Lola T93/00.
This is one of the many highlights of the unique exhibition, made possible as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum undergoes a major, multimillion dollar refurbishment, which accelerated the opportunity for Silverstone Museum to bring the iconic IndyCars to the UK.
The monumental move to successfully ship the historic race cars to the Museum was fuelled by the venue’s official logistics partner, DHL. The exhibition, which will be on display throughout the summer, will showcase a range of IndyCars including the 1922 Bentley 3 Litre and the Lotus 56. IndyCar only raced once at Silverstone, in 1978, which was won by successful American driver AJ Foyt in the Coyote Foyt-Ford, which will also be on display.
