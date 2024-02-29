Silverstone launch BRAND-NEW Octane Terrace for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new F1 season promises a whole year of excitement, high-speed action, and daring driving, but the viewer experience at Silverstone has just levelled up. MATCH Hospitality has just launched its brand-new Octane Terrace, featuring street food from Michelin Star chefs, and music from live DJs throughout the race weekend.

Nevertheless, don’t let that distract you from the action taking place down the hangar straight, a popular overtaking spot towards the end of the Silverstone lap. In 2011, we saw home hero Lewis Hamilton going wheel-to-wheel with Felipe Massa, and more recently in 2019, we saw Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen battling it out at this very spot. What better place to watch on from?

In their official release, MATCH said: “Guests at Octane Terrace can revel in a party atmosphere, but they will still be situated just 50 metres from the fastest part of the circuit, arguably one of the most premium locations.

An overview of part of the new Octane Terrace at Silverstone

“Music will also take centre stage at Octane Terrace on the Saturday evening with well-known DJs performing. There will be plenty of opportunities for photos with friends, with living walls and neon swing benches adding to the party atmosphere – there may even be the chance of a selfie with a celeb.”

The Michelin Star chefs include Angela Hartnett OBE, Atul Kochar and Tommy Banks- the latter of whom won the BBC’s The Great British Menu in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The Octane Terrace also features a racing simulator, with 6 set-ups to immerse you in the race-day experience.

