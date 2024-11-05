Silverstone Festival to celebrate 75 years of Formula 1 in 2025

Marking the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Tickets will soon be on sale for next summer’s Silverstone Festival (22-24 August) and it’s set to be a special one as 75 years of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is celebrated.

It was three quarters of a century ago in 1950 that Silverstone was given the honour of hosting the very first official points-scoring F1 Grand Prix and that momentous milestone will be marked next summer with a very special line-up of retro races and unmissable displays.

While the detail of these exciting plans will be announced in the coming months, many of the crowd-pleasing grids have already been confirmed ahead of tickets going on general sale next Wednesday (6 November). What’s more, all those booking before midnight on Sunday 10 November will automatically be entered into a Golden Ticket Prize Draw for some amazing prizes which include a pair of weekend General Admission tickets to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2025.

The Silverstone Festival lets visitors up close to F1 present and past

A full list of the prizes is detailed below. When it comes to the unrivalled programme of on-track action, the Festival once again will feature the cream of Europe’s premier historic racing championships covering all of the sport’s golden eras.

As part of the 75th anniversary programme, both HGPCA for Pre ’66 Grand Prix Cars and Masters Racing Legends for historic F1 icons from the much-loved DFV era are back on next summer’s bill. Together those two double-headers will revive Silverstone’s glorious F1 history from 1950 up to 1985... and there’s more to come. While Formula 1 may take centre stage next August, equally evocative sports, GT and saloon cars will also be renewing old rivalries on the full Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

Fan favourites such as the Royal Automobile Club Historic Tourist Trophy, Masters Endurance Legends, the Adrian Flux Trophy for MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge and the Transatlantic Trophy for Pre ’66 Touring Cars will all be making popular returns, many featuring 50+ car grids. Huge car club displays will be celebrating model and marque milestones with huge gatherings for all to enjoy and all members booking to display their classic car through one of the registered car clubs - which will number over one hundred - will enjoy a 2-for-1 ticket offer when taking advantage of a display package.

Super Early Bird prices are available until the end of the year with day tickets from £50 and the increasingly popular three-day weekend ticket priced at £145. A number of camping options are also available. Celebrating the Festival as a family occasion, accompanied children aged 15 and under can attend free and all tickets give access to an incredible line-up of family friendly activities and attractions including live music concerts from chart-topping performers, selected fun fair rides, stunt shows plus a wealth of other top class Bank Holiday entertainment for all ages.

75 years of F1 celebrated at the 2025 Silverstone Festival

“2025 is a massive milestone in the histories of both Formula 1 and Silverstone, and there could be no better occasion to celebrate the World Championship’s 75th anniversary than at Silverstone Festival,” said Nick Wigley, event director. “We have some huge plans in the pipeline which we will be announcing in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, visitors can take advantage of our Super Early Bird ticket offer safe in the knowledge that next summer’s Festival will be another epic celebration of motorsport!”

GOLDEN TICKET PRIZE DRAW

Those booking before midnight on Sunday 10 November will automatically be entered into a Prize Draw and thus have a great chance of winning from among these amazing prizes: • A pair of weekend General Admission tickets to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2025• An overnight stay (plus breakfast) for two in a Countryside Residence at Escapade Silverstone in 2025 – dates exclude major event weekends• A Silverstone Drive Single Seater Experience (for a date outside of the event)• A pair of tickets to the Porsche Driving Experience, courtesy of Michelin• A pair of Friday hospitality tickets at the Festival, courtesy of Adrian Flux • A pair of places in the Festival Grid Walk • A Silverstone merchandise gift bag• A Diddly Squat Farm Shop goodie bag • A Made in Northamptonshire goodie bag• A one-year subscription to Motor Sport Magazine 2025 SILVERSTONE FESTIVAL RACE PROGRAMME* • Historic Formula Junior• HGPCA for Pre ’66 Grand Prix Cars• Masters Racing Legends (Historic Formula 1)• Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Trophy & Stirling Moss Trophy• Royal Automobile Club Historic Tourist Trophy• Masters Sports Car Legends• Masters Endurance Legends• International Trophy for Classic GT Cars (Pre '66)• Masters GT Trophy• Transatlantic Trophy for Pre ’66 Touring Cars• Adrian Flux Trophy for MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge

*Further grids still to be announced Further information on the 2025 Silverstone Festival and full ticket details are available from the Silverstone Festival website here.