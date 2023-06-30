Silverstone Festival releases all weekend music ticket to see ABC, the Sugababes, McFly and more

Previously known as The Classic and regularly attracting crowds of more than 100,000 people, Silverstone Festival marks a new era for the much-loved family event. Spurred on by its ever-increasing popularity, Silverstone Festival has secured a spectacular music line-up to close out this summer’s events at Silverstone Circuit. Tickets can be purchased here

The evening line-up at the Festival will begin on Friday with a Fun Run around the iconic track - with a charity donation due to the event charity, Kidney Research UK - and will be followed by evening main stage performances from eighties idols ABC, with support from The Christians. The original line-up of the Sugababes - who closed down Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage last summer due to their incredible popularity - will take the main stage on Saturday night with support from pop band New Rules. And closing out the weekend’s action with support from The Clause, pop icons McFly will be headlining on Sunday.

Commenting on their upcoming headline performance, McFly singer/guitarist Danny Jones said: “I’m super excited to be performing at Silverstone this year. It’s going to be our first time, we don’t know what to expect but we’ve heard it’s going to be incredible. The crowds are amazing, we all love motorsport and so to be performing here is a proper milestone”.

Library picture. Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones of McFly attend the UK Premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons - Honour Among Thieves" on March 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for eOne)