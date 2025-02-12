Showaddywaddy at The Old Savoy this September

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 12:48 BST
Showaddywaddy
Thursday 18 September 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’ is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy has lived up to that title for the last 5 decades!

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the World extensively.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe. ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and many, many more.

So come and join the ‘Dancin’ Party’… ‘You’ve Got What It Takes’!

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

