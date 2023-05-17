News you can trust since 1931
Showaddywaddy 50th Anniversary October 28th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

This tour celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Showaddywaddy. ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’ is a bold statement, but Showaddywaddy have lived up to that title for the last 5 decades! Formed in Leicester in 1973 from an amalgamation of several local bands, Showaddywaddy have gone on to sell more than 20 million records and tour all four corners of the globe.

Their 50th Anniversary shows will be dynamic and uplifting, featuring all their greatest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts across Europe. ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and many, many more.

So come and join the ‘Dancin’ Party’… ‘You’ve Got What It Takes’!

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/showaddywaddy-50th-anniversary/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

