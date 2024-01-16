Show the Love event

For nearly 100 years, the WI has led campaigns to conserve the natural world from environmental degradation and climate change.

Be it making simple swaps in their own lives, or lobbying policymakers, more and more WI members and supporters are taking action to protect our world for generations to come.

As a member of The Climate Coalition https://theclimatecoalition.org/show-the-love the WI has taken part in their Show the Love campaign since it began in 2015.

This year Towcester Evening WI is holding a fun event on Saturday 10 February 10am-2pm at Sawpits Centre, NN12 6EX to show people how we can all take small actions to help combat Climate Change. The WI will be joined by various local organisations to demonstrate how they do things to help in this endeavour.

