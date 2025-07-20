Shoosmith Gallery Open Studios 2025 Exhibition

As part of this year’s Northants and Rutland Open Studios Festival in September, a talented group of artists will be showing their work at the newly opened Shoosmith Gallery at Delapré Abbey from 1st September to 3rd October 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire artists Cordell Garfield, Michael Leaman and Stamford artist Dawn Isaac will be exhibiting a selection of their work at the Shoosmith Gallery space.

With over 300 artists taking part in this year’s event, opening their studios and exhibiting throughout the county and beyond, with a showcase exhibition at Lamport Hall, Open Studios promises to be the premier art event in Northamptonshire. The Shoosmith Gallery was re-opened in April 2025 at its beautiful gallery space, formerly the Common Ground Café at Delapré Abbey, and holds a permanent collection of artwork of the renowned Shoosmith family of Northampton. The show at the Shoosmith Gallery will be the perfect complement to the permanent collection, bringing to the public an exhibition showing the rich diversity and quality of artwork produced by these 3 artists, with paintings in oils, gouache, prints and ceramics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Open Studios Arts Festival there will be a chance to meet the artists at the gallery, with the 3 artists also demonstrating their techniques and work. Offering a glimpse of the artist at work, meeting these artists provides a unique insight into their approach and how their art is produced. The artists will be at the gallery on the following dates in September:

Shoosmith Gallery Northants & Rutland Open Studios 2025

Dawn Isaac - Thursday 4th Michael Leaman – Saturday 13th Cordell Garfield – Saturday 20th

Open Studios remains a showcase for Northamptonshire's artists, and as always this is a well anticipated event and a major happening in the county's art calendar. The Shoosmith Gallery at Delapré Abbey is the perfect venue being at the county town of Northamptonshire in the heart of the Festival. All the artwork on show at the gallery will be for sale, offering an ideal opportunity to purchase the perfect piece of artwork.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 1st September to 3rd October 2025. Opening times are Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.