Shape of You - The Music of Ed Sheeran at The Old Savoy

Shape of You - The Music of Ed Sheeran

The hit stage production, ‘Shape of You’, features the amazing music of one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters, Ed Sheeran, offering all of his classics in a completely live performance that will captivate you throughout.

The show draws from the multi-million selling albums Divide and Multiply, the groundbreaking Equals and his collaborations album, including the songs: Thinking Out Loud, The A-Team, Castle on the Hill, Sing, Lego House, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, as well as chart-topping collaborations Joker & the Queen and Perfect, making you fall in love with Ed all over again.