Shape of You – The Music of Ed Sheeran 17th February 2024 6.30pm

By Andie JackmanContributor

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
The hit stage production, ‘Shape of You’, features the amazing music of one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters, Ed Sheeran, offering all of his classics in a completely live performance that will captivate you throughout. Presented by Chameleon Music Marketing, ‘Shape of You’ has it all: trademark loops, heartfelt singalongs, beatbox raps, emotional acoustic compositions, an extraordinary band and excellent visuals – including a spectacular light performance.

The show draws from the multi-million selling albums Divide and Multiply, the groundbreaking Equals and his collaborations album, including the songs: Thinking Out Loud, The A-Team, Castle on the Hill, Sing, Lego House, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, as well as chart-topping collaborations Joker & the Queen and Perfect, making you fall in love with Ed all over again.

Links: Website: www.shapeofyoushow.com Facebook – @themusicofedsheeran Instagram – @themusicofedsheeran

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/shape-of-you-the-music-of-ed-sheeran/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

