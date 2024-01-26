Shape of You - Ed Sheeran at The Deco Theatre
The hit stage production, ‘Shape of You’, features the amazing music of one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters, Ed Sheeran, offering all of his classics in a completely live performance that will captivate you throughout.
This amazing Tribute show is presented by Chameleon Music Marketing, ‘Shape of You’ has it all: trademark loops, heartfelt singalongs, beatbox raps, emotional acoustic compositions, an extraordinary band and excellent visuals - including a spectacular light performance.
The show draws from the multi-million selling albums Divide and Multiply, the groundbreaking Equals and his collaborations album, including the songs: Thinking Out Loud, The A-Team, Castle on the Hill, Sing, Lego House, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, as well as chart-topping collaborations Joker & the Queen and Perfect, making you fall in love with Ed all over again