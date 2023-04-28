Shania 23rd June 2023 coming to The Old Savoy theatre in Northampton
SHANIA – 25 LIVE COME ON OVER The World’s premier show in celebration of the biggest selling Country album of all time.
The 25th anniversary tour features the sensational Liza Rebecca Walsh (Shania) an amazing live band with incredible vocals, performing a classic selection of songs from ‘Come On Over’ plus other Shania hits and the music of Glen Campbell, John Denver, The Bellamy Brothers, Dolly Parton, Dr Hook and Johnny Cash.
Relive all the greatest country songs in one night you will never forget
‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, ‘Don’t Be Stupid’,
‘You’re Still The One’, ‘When’, ‘Come On Over’, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’, ‘Country Roads’, ‘Let Your Love Flow’, ‘9 to 5’, ‘Jolene’, ‘When Your In Love With A Beautiful Woman’, ‘Ring of Fire’ and many more.
It’s the must-see live show of 2023!
Use this link - https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/shania/ Or contact our box office on 01604 491005 to buy your tickets!