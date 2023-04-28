News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
8 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
19 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Shania 23rd June 2023 coming to The Old Savoy theatre in Northampton

SHANIA – 25 LIVE COME ON OVER The World’s premier show in celebration of the biggest selling Country album of all time.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

SHANIA – 25 LIVE COME ON OVER

The World’s premier show in celebration of the biggest selling Country album of all time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25th anniversary tour features the sensational Liza Rebecca Walsh (Shania) an amazing live band with incredible vocals, performing a classic selection of songs from ‘Come On Over’ plus other Shania hits and the music of Glen Campbell, John Denver, The Bellamy Brothers, Dolly Parton, Dr Hook and Johnny Cash.

Shania 25 Live Come On OverShania 25 Live Come On Over
Shania 25 Live Come On Over
Most Popular

Relive all the greatest country songs in one night you will never forget

‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, ‘Don’t Be Stupid’,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘You’re Still The One’, ‘When’, ‘Come On Over’, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’, ‘Country Roads’, ‘Let Your Love Flow’, ‘9 to 5’, ‘Jolene’, ‘When Your In Love With A Beautiful Woman’, ‘Ring of Fire’ and many more.

It’s the must-see live show of 2023!

Use this link - https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/shania/ Or contact our box office on 01604 491005 to buy your tickets!

Related topics:Glen Campbell