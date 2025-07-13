Shakespeare comedy comes to Abington Park Museum Courtyard this Summer!

Holly Hughes-Rowlands and Kate Morris in rehearsal

Oh they do like to be beside the seaside… Masque Theatre perform Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night for the first time in twenty years.

Besotted casino owner Orsino is determined to marry holiday park manager Olivia, but she doesn't feel the same - she's far more interested in Orsino's new employee, Cesario. However, Cesario is really the recently shipwrecked Viola in disguise as a boy, and she's fallen in love with Orsino! Add in drunken relatives, mistaken identities, a hushed up marriage - even a duel - and you have a recipe for a 1950s summer holiday you'll never forget!

With an ensemble cast of local performers, Masque have set Shakespeare’s comedy of confusion in the fictional British sea-side town of Illyria.

Thu 24 July – Sat 2 August (no performance Sunday 27 July). Adult tickets are £12 with concessions and family tickets available. Find out more: https://masquetheatre.co.uk/productions/Twelfth-Night-2025/