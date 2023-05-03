News you can trust since 1931
Shab supporting Boyzlife on 'Old School Part Two' Tour coming to Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Global pop star Shab will be supporting mega group Boyzlife on 'Old School Part Two' Tour, coming to Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Thursday, May 25.

By Karolina KramplovaContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

Prepare for an unforgettable night of hits from the '90s and '00s with mega group Boyzlife and an electrifying support act Shab. Taking over nationwide venues, Shab is set to deliver an energetic live show featuring hits like 'Sexual,' 'Serenity,' 'Dolce Vita' and many more.

Boyzlife is a grouping of Westlife's Brian McFadden and Boyzone's Keith Duffy, who are gearing up to perform Boyzlife's original material from their latest project, 'Old School.' Throughout the tour, McFadden and Duffy will reminisce over Westlife's and Boyzone's greatest hits, taking us back in time.

Amassing millions of Youtube views and Spotify streams + over 334k Instagram followers, Shab will bring her signature flair of pop, dance, and sensual undertones to nationwide audiences. Her upcoming single, 'Indestructible' is bound to make a stellar addition to her showstopping repertoire, due to be released on May 5th.

Shab supporting Boyzlife on 'Old School Part Two' Tour
Don't miss out and get your tickets now.

