Sex Bomb - Celebrating the music of Tom Jones
Our first class celebration to Sir Tom is accompanied by an outstanding band playing two hours of his iconic hits including; Sexbomb, Till, Green Green Grass Of Home, I Who Have Nothing, Thunderball, Love Me Tonight, It's Not Unusual and not forgetting Sir Toms well known rhythm and blues covers; Knock on Wood and Land of a Thousand Dances.
Live on stage you will witness an award winning impersonation portrayed by the one and only Mr Andy Wood. Andy has built a massive and impressive reputation entertaining Sir Tom fans around the world for over 35 years. As well as Andy’s residencies in southern Spain, which is where he perfected his class act known as Benidorm Tom, he travels constantly either performing here in the UK at major events and festivals to Netherlands, Germany, UAE and the USA. This year Sexbomb: Celebrating the Music of Sir Tom Jones will be jetting off on an exciting two week tour of Australia.
Tickets are now on sale for a fun filled evening celebrating everything Sir Tom Jones.
An evening not to be missed!
