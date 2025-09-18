Serenova brings Women’s Wellbeing Roadshow to Northampton
Since its launch earlier this year, Serenova has quickly cemented itself into the wellness sphere, playing an important role in women’s wellness journeys through its hero hormone support product Balance and Boost, as well as the sleep-enhancing supplement Rest and Renew.
As well as launching four new products to the range, the roadshow offers entrepreneurial local women the opportunity to become a self-employed Serenova Wellness Coach, combining the prospect of making a meaningful impact on women’s lives and helping them navigate all of life’s stages with greater ease, while also enjoying an additional yet rewarding income stream from home.
Starter business kits, including a special discounted product launch bundle (with savings of over 20%), will be available for anyone who signs up as a Serenova Wellness Coach at the roadshow. All attendees will also be able to see and sample the full range, including the four new products.
The event will be hosted by Michelle Harrington, Serenova National Sales Manager, alongside training team members Nushie Robinson and Carly Dent, providing attendees with insight into the support provided by Serenova’s team for all Wellness Coaches, including a comprehensive training programme.
“Serenova is growing quickly, and we’re looking to connect with women who are just as passionate about women’s health and wellbeing as we are.” said Michelle Harrington, National Sales Manager for Serenova.
“Our new product launches showcase our dedication to providing women of all ages with purposeful wellbeing solutions and science-backed ingredients, supporting women with balance, energy, skin health, focus and more. Now is the perfect time to join us, whether you’re looking for a part-time opportunity, secondary income, or to grow your own business.”
To register or find out more about the roadshows, please register at the Eventbrite link here: www.eventbrite.com/e/experience-serenova-tickets
To learn more about becoming a wellness coach, please visit: www.serenova.co.uk/become-a-wellness-coach