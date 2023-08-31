Sensational tour celebrating the music of Billy Joel to visit Northampton

Following two huge sell-out tours, the 2024 tour includes a trip to the Royal & Derngate on Sunday April 14. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday via https://www.eliopace.com/tours

Paying homage to one of the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th century, The Billy Joel Songbook is billed as the greatest love letter ever to the genius that is Billy Joel.

Transporting the audience through a catalogue of Joel’s music, Elio and his band will perform more than 30 hits, including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

Excited to be returning with The Billy Joel Songbook, Elio said: “We all get such a buzz touring this show so we absolutely cannot wait to get back out on the road.

“We have an amazing tour in place returning to theatres while also visiting some for the first time, and to be starting in my hometown and then ending in London’s West End is going to be pretty incredible.

“The music of Billy Joel is timeless. He is a genius composer and, in my humble opinion, the greatest singer/songwriter of all-time. I really do feel humbled that so many people want to see us perform his music.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this incredible music once again and we’ll now look forward to travelling across the country next spring.”

The late broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan was a huge fan describing Elio as “Only sensational,” and in 2010 he was the musical director for BBC Radio 2’s Weekend Wogan performing as the featured artist on all 35 shows broadcast that year.

Singer/songwriter, piano-player, producer and arranger, Elio has performed with a wonderful array of stars including Brian May, Huey Lewis, Glen Campbell, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Lulu, Mike Rutherford, Don McLean, Tom Chaplin, Debbie Reynolds and Martha Reeves to name but a few.

In 2013 and 2014 he was invited to ‘fill Billy Joel’s shoes’, starring in five very special reunion concerts in the USA with Joel’s original 1971-72 touring band. Following on from the huge success of these American shows, Elio embarked upon the debut tour of The Billy Joel Songbook selling out theatres across the UK.

And in 2019 Elio's sensational concert film of the show THE BILLY JOEL SONGBOOK LIVE won a prestigious award at The 17th Annual Independent Music Awards for 'Best Overall Long Form Music Video' in New York City.