Sea side-splitting comedy play opens at Royal & Derngate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Step inside the ‘delightful’ abode of Dunedin Guest House, run by tight fisted but kind-hearted Bert. It would be his seaside paradise - if it weren’t for all the guests. The paper might be hanging off the walls, the roof may spring the odd leak, and the bar selection is definitely questionable, but with his handy assistant (and unrequited love) Emily by his side, Bert’s house could be a Bed & Breakfast on the brink of a great love story.
But with the arrival of pesky guests and a new employee to juggle, Bert needs to keep his wits about him – what are the Robinsons up to? Is Jane really who she says she is? And why is Mr Stevens such an awful person?
The sea-side-splitting comedy from On The Shore productions stars writer Lou Chawner as the eponymous Bert, with Lisa Ronaghan as Emily, Isla Fleury makes her professional debut as Jane, with Scott Bradley as Mr Stevens, Gemma Boaden as Vanessa Robinson and Taresh Solanki as Michael Robinson.
Catch Bert’s House on tour: Royal & Derngate, Northampton Thu 29 Feb and Fri 1 Mar at 7:30pm and The Core at Corby Cube on Thu 7 & Fri 8 Mar at 8pm.
For tickets visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk and www.thecorecorby.com
For more information, follow @ontheshoreproductions on Facebook and Instagram, or visit linktr.ee/ontheshore for the full tour dates.